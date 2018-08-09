Pulse.com.gh logo
€248m approved for Kumasi Central Market


€248m approved for Kumasi Central Market

The first phase of the project which started in 2015 is yet to be completed due to series of lawsuit against the contractors over some portions of the land.

play

The government has approved €248 million for the construction of the second phase of the Kejetia market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Out of this amount, Parliament has approved €93 million loan facilities for the redevelopment and modernisation of the market.

The first phase of the project which started in 2015 is yet to be completed due to series of lawsuit against the contractors over some portions of the land.

Addressing the press, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi said the assembly will soon embark on a relocation exercise of traders who occupy the current central market for the construction of the second phase.

READ MORE: Fire guts Kumasi Central Market again [Photos]

He said: "we want to commend the Kumasi Traditional Council for their tremendous support for the Kejetia-central market redevelopment project. Now, government under the able leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also through the support of parliament, the €248 million that is the total sum has approved for the second phase and out of the €248 million, €93million was factored into this year’s budget and has been approved."

Contracta Engeharia LTDa, the Brazilian construction firm executing the project earlier briefed the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development during an inspection tour of the project to see the progress of work and challenges confronting the project.

The Project Director Jorge Javares de Almera said upon completion, the Kejetia project would be handed over to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and the phase 2 and phase 3 of the redevelopment project would commence at the main Kumasi Central Market.

The project which costs $298 million and started in July 2015 was to be completed in January 2018 but was delayed due to court matters arising from litigation between private land developers and KMA over pulling down of structures around the project.

READ ALSO: Kejetia market shaping up [Photos]

The Kumasi redevelopment project is built in three phases, starting from the Kumasi Kejetia Bus Terminal, which is the phase one, at the cost of US$198 million, the second and third phases of the project, valued at US$100 mil­lion, would centre on works at the main Kumasi Central Market.

The Kejetia market is the largest single market in West Africa with over 10,000 stores and stalls.

