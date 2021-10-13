He admitted the charge of stealing but pleaded not guilty to causing unlawful damages.

The court presided by Sylvester Nii Okine Ablorh remanded him.

He is expected to reappear in court on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Emmanuel Sampson, told the Court that in early September this year, the complainant, Abubakari Sadiq Fuseini, a land surveyor engaged the accused to dig a toilet pit in his farm where he reared livestock.

According to him, on Friday, September 17, 2021, his herdsman took the goat to the bush for grazing, saying when the accused realised the herdsman was away, he quickly went and untied the goat and went to hide it in a cocoa farm, which was 300 metres away from the complaint’s farm.

The prosecutor said the accused proceeded to Odumase to find a buyer and brought a taxi driver to help him to convey the goat to that town for sale.

He stated that on their way to pick the goat, they met a woman who stays by the complainant's farm, and upon seeing the woman, the accused alighted.

He said the accused told the driver to wait for him to bring the goat and that made the driver suspicious and therefore went to the woman to find out if the accused person lived around and was a livestock dealer, but the answer was negative, the prosecutor added.