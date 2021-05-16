2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination begins on May 19 - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said this in his 25th national address on the management of the pandemic in the country.
Following the arrival of some doses of the Covid-19 vaccines in the country, President Akufo-Addo has announced that health officials will commence the second phase of the vaccination exercise on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
According to him, the exercise will take place in some 43 districts.
President Akufo-Addo added that the Ghana Health Service will provide more information on the vaccination in the coming week.
“I am happy to announce that beginning Wednesday, May 19, to Wednesday 26 May, the deployment of the second dose of vaccines will take place across the designated vaccination centres in the 43 districts approximately 12 weeks after the first jab as the science prescribes. More details of the deployment will be communicated by the Ghana Health Service in the coming week,” he said.
