Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


3 arrested for attempting to smuggle 92 parcels of wee

The suspects, Kwaku Quansah, Francis Ackah and Ali Amadu, were arrested following a routine check on a DAF cargo truck on which they were travelling.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Suspected drug peddlers play

Suspected drug peddlers

The Police have nabbed three suspects in the Western Region for attempting to smuggle ninety-two parcels of wee.

According to the police, at about 10am on Tuesday, policemen on duty at Apremdo barrier stopped the truck to conduct routine checks.

During the search, the police discovered bales of sacks containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotics.

READ ALSO: I have not stopped smoking marijuana – Rapper

The suspects, Kwaku Quansah, Francis Ackah and Ali Amadu, were arrested following a routine check on a DAF cargo truck on which they were travelling.

Suspected drug peddlers play

Suspected drug peddlers

 

 

The occupants of the vehicle including the driver took to their heels; but the police with the help of some civilians managed to arrest three of the suspects who were on board the truck.

The suspects and the vehicle have been handed over to the Western Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) for investigations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: East Legon floods after heavy downpour Photos: East Legon floods after heavy downpour
Prince of Wales to visit KNUST next week Prince of Wales to visit KNUST next week
Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong: the legal luminary you to need to know Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong: the legal luminary you to need to know
Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumono Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumono
Shoddy road construction will now be ‘treated as crime’ – Minister Shoddy road construction will now be ‘treated as crime’ – Minister
Lecturers caned us in class, made others kneel down – KNUST students reveal Lecturers caned us in class, made others kneel down – KNUST students reveal

Recommended Videos

Students burn down Dean's car Students burn down Dean's car
Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president
All you need to know about the ongoing KNUST demonstration All you need to know about the ongoing KNUST demonstration



Top Articles

1 Man dies after falling off the 5th floor at Legon Mallbullet
2 45 injured in bloody clash between trainee nurses and policebullet
3 Policeman shot in daylight robbery on Metro Mass Transit Busbullet
4 Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumonobullet
5 You don't care about Ghanaians - Kofi Kapito slams Akufo-Addobullet
6 Anas gets a favourable ruling against Hot FM journalistbullet
7 Six perish as tipper truck runs over Sprinter bus at Bunso...bullet
8 Suspected terrorists arrested at Tema Portbullet
9 Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells courtbullet
10 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
3 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
6 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates -...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

Zoomlion and Sanitation Ministry clean-up Agbogbloshie market
Ghana, Sierra Leone must forge new partnership - Nana Addo
KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration story
Gov't creating safe and secure cyber society - Nana Addo
X
Advertisement