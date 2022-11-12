3 Chinese nationals have been arrested for murder

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Officials of the Ghana Police Service have picked up three Chinese nationals for the alleged murder of a Ghanaian galamseyer at Bonsa in the Western Region.

The suspects, Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui alias Eli and Zhou Daquan according to the police allegedly shot and killed the victim at a mining site on November 11, 2022.

The Police have said that a search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the murder weapon.

In a statement noted by the police, the deceased’s body has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“In line with our standard operating procedure and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased victim has been withheld until his family is duly informed of his demise,”

The Police have also noted that an investigation into the shooting incident is still in progress, adding that “the suspects will be arraigned before the court to face justice.”

According to eyewitnesses the man shot went to the mining site to collect proceeds from the gold miners but was gunned down by the Chinese miners.

