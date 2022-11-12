3 Chinese nationals have been arrested for murder

The Police have said that a search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the murder weapon.

In a statement noted by the police, the deceased’s body has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“In line with our standard operating procedure and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased victim has been withheld until his family is duly informed of his demise,”

Pulse Ghana

The Police have also noted that an investigation into the shooting incident is still in progress, adding that “the suspects will be arraigned before the court to face justice.”