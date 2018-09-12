3 die in motorway accident

news

At least three people have died in a gory accident on the Tema Motorway.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a Hyundai H100 with registration number GB-1667-12.

According to reports, the Hyundai H100 failed its break, forcing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, and in the process veered off the main road.

READ MORE: Former Interior Minister Mark Woyongo involved in a near-fatal accident

Three people on board the vehicle which was travelling from Sogakope to Accra died on the spot.

The bodies have since been deposited at the morgue while the injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.