3 driver unions increase transport fares

Public Relations Officer for True Drivers Union, Yaw Barima said they continuous increase of fuel prices is unbearable and they must, therefore, increase fares in order to remain in business.
The unions, the True Drivers Union, the Ghana Committed Drivers Association and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana took the decision after deliberations with their members and recognisable commuter groups like traders in foodstuff.
Public Relations Officer for True Drivers Union, Yaw Barima said they continuous increase of fuel prices is unbearable and they must, therefore, increase fares in order to remain in business.
READ MORE: NPA blames international market for fuel price increase
He argued that even though there has been no official communication from the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union [GPRTU] on the increment, they are left with no option.
The drivers union lament the need for an increase in transport fares has been long overdue as fuel prices remain unstable for the past months.
Barima said fuel price has increased by some 12 cedis when they last increased fares and they, therefore, needed to increase their prices.
READ MORE: Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union
"We are all running at a loss. If possible. Now drivers have been running away with their sale because they cannot afford to do the sales these days," he added.