3 driver unions increase transport fares

Three driver unions have joined forces to increase transportation fares by 20 percent today, October 29.

The unions, the True Drivers Union, the Ghana Committed Drivers Association and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana took the decision after deliberations with their members and recognisable commuter groups like traders in foodstuff.

Public Relations Officer for True Drivers Union, Yaw Barima said they continuous increase of fuel prices is unbearable and they must, therefore, increase fares in order to remain in business.

He argued that even though there has been no official communication from the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union [GPRTU] on the increment, they are left with no option.

The drivers union lament the need for an increase in transport fares has been long overdue as fuel prices remain unstable for the past months.

Barima said fuel price has increased by some 12 cedis when they last increased fares and they, therefore, needed to increase their prices.

"In less than two years, fuel prices have risen by 12 cedis, whiles since 1999 to 2016 fuel prices has stood at 14 cedis, it is justifiable for us to increase fares. The prices of engine oil have also gone up. Spare parts for our cars and other things.

"We are all running at a loss. If possible. Now drivers have been running away with their sale because they cannot afford to do the sales these days," he added.