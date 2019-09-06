In a statement released to the press, the Ministry said the three are currently on medical admission in South Africa.

It also said five other Ghanaian nationals have also been arrested and detained at the Sunnyside Police Station at Pretoria in relation to resident permits.

Further to the Ministry's Press Release of 3rd September 2019 and in keeping with the decision to appraise the general public on developments on the situation in South Africa, the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, hereby, informs that our Mission in Pretoria has reported that three [3) Ghanaians have been injured in the xenophobic unrest. The Mission is ensuring that the injured Ghanaians receive the necessary medical attention.

Our Mission further reports that on 5th September 2019, the South African Security Agencies commenced an exercise to check the resident permits of foreigners residing in Sunnyside, a suburb of Pretoria. It is further reported that so far, five (5) Ghanaian nationals have been arrested and detained at the Sunnyside Police Station. Officials of the High Commission have visited the Police Station to provide consular assistance to the detained Ghanaians and are following up on the matter.

Our Mission continues to send regular updates and advice to the leadership of the Ghanaian Communities in the various South African provinces about the need to remain calm and stay away from crowded places and large gatherings.

The Ministry wishes to urge the good people of this country to remain calm as we seek the interest of our nationals who are caught up in this situation and an end to the unrest.