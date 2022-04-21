RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

3 Ghanaians petition Parliament to impeach Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

Three Ghanaian citizens have petitioned Parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Nana Akufo-Addo (BBC)
Nana Akufo-Addo (BBC)

According to them, Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko and Stephen Kwabena Attuh, a recent interview by Ms. Evelyn Aidoo Alias Serwaa Broni alleging that the Presidency initiated an attack on her is a serious offence.

Recommended articles

They said the allegations, if proven to be true, would amount to “human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat…” as well as “…dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute”.

Ms Broni said the President used national security operatives to stage armed robbery attack on her to retrieve gadgets purported to contain some “nude pictures” on her phone.

Serwaa Broni alleged among other things that she had some intimate relationship with President Akufo-Addo which subsequently led to threats on her life including the use of one Mr. Hopeson Adorye who was then the Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of the Airport and other national security operatives to stage an armed robbery attack on her in order to retrieve evidence of the said encounter with the President from her phone and other electronic gadgets.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin Pulse Ghana

According to her, the incidents left her traumatized which if proven to be true, would amount to a breach of the Oath of Office of the President.

The three, in their petition, indicated that they draw their motivation for the petition from Article 41 (a), (b) and (f) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana to uphold and defend the Constitution.

They further stated in their petition that they believe the allegations levelled against the President in her publications and subsequent interview on Loud Silence TV hosted by Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor over the weekend established sufficient grounds for the invocation of Article 69(1) of the Constitution, 1992.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

First son of Dag Heward-Mills passes on

Dr David Heward-Mills

7 die after boat carrying 20 passengers capsized on Volta lake

Volta lake accident

Armed robbers attack church during watch night service and bolted with offering

Robber

Apiate explosion: Mining truck driver sacked; narrates how accident happened

Apiate explosion accident