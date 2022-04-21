3 Ghanaians petition Parliament to impeach Akufo-Addo

They said the allegations, if proven to be true, would amount to “human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat…” as well as “…dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute”.

Ms Broni said the President used national security operatives to stage armed robbery attack on her to retrieve gadgets purported to contain some “nude pictures” on her phone.

Serwaa Broni alleged among other things that she had some intimate relationship with President Akufo-Addo which subsequently led to threats on her life including the use of one Mr. Hopeson Adorye who was then the Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of the Airport and other national security operatives to stage an armed robbery attack on her in order to retrieve evidence of the said encounter with the President from her phone and other electronic gadgets.

Pulse Ghana

According to her, the incidents left her traumatized which if proven to be true, would amount to a breach of the Oath of Office of the President.

The three, in their petition, indicated that they draw their motivation for the petition from Article 41 (a), (b) and (f) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana to uphold and defend the Constitution.