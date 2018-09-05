news

The Municipal Environmental Health Officer in the Volta Region, Madam Cynthia Sekyere has revealed that Hepatitis B is causing a stir among food vendors in the region.

She said about three (3) out of ten (10) food vendors in the Volta Region have Hepatitis B.

She describes the situation as very alarming and needs urgent attention.

Madam Sekyere claims people in the area do not have access to potable water, engaged in open defecation and improper hygiene in the homes which worsen some of these medical conditions.

The world health organization estimates that over 2 billion people have been exposed to hepatitis B virus and approximately 350 million people are chronically infected with HBV.

In Ghana HBV prevalence is estimated at 10% among blood donors, especially in the rural populations.

She also disclosed that previously typhoid fever was the leading illness with over 2,000 cases but through the kind intervention of World Vision “WASH” programme, they have helped provide good water to some communities and sanitation sensitization and has helped 5 communities to build their own household latrines.