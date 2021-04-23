3 police officers interdicted for secretly burying suspect after beating him to death

According to a report by Asaase Radio, the aforementioned officers beat up one Abu Bukari Bahala to death before secretly burying his body.

Pulse Ghana

The incident has since been confirmed by the Bono Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kennedy Adusei.

“As part of measures by our superiors they’ve asked that they step aside… to enable them to cooperate fully with investigations,” he said, as quoted by Asaase Radio.

“[When such things happen] a policeman is supposed to send the body to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“But here’s the case our Chief Inspector erred but rather teamed up with the Akyeamehene of Seikwa together with some boys in town and got this suspect who is now deceased buried.”

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased insist the law enforcement agents buried their relative without informing them.