RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

3 police officers interdicted for secretly burying suspect after beating him to death

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Three Police officers at a station in Seikwa in the Bono Region have been interdicted for beating a suspect to death.

3 police officers interdicted for secretly burying suspect after beating him to death
3 police officers interdicted for secretly burying suspect after beating him to death Pulse Ghana

The officers have been identified as Chief Inspector Eric Aforo, General Corporal William Akussung and General Constable Ebenezer Akuffo.

Recommended articles

According to a report by Asaase Radio, the aforementioned officers beat up one Abu Bukari Bahala to death before secretly burying his body.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh Pulse Ghana

The incident has since been confirmed by the Bono Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kennedy Adusei.

“As part of measures by our superiors they’ve asked that they step aside… to enable them to cooperate fully with investigations,” he said, as quoted by Asaase Radio.

“[When such things happen] a policeman is supposed to send the body to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“But here’s the case our Chief Inspector erred but rather teamed up with the Akyeamehene of Seikwa together with some boys in town and got this suspect who is now deceased buried.”

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased insist the law enforcement agents buried their relative without informing them.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has since directed the interdiction of the three officers as investigations continue.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off (Video Blocks)