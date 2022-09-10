3 UEW students feared dead in fatal accident at Aperadi-Somanya road

According to a Citi FM report, the driver of the bus transporting students on an educational trip, lost control while descending Aprede Mountain.

The students were quickly rushed to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital in Somanya for treatment.

The Medical Superintendent of the Yilo Krobo District Hospital Dr Jacqueline Mensah Darkwah confirmed the incident.

She said, “28 others who sustained injuries are in stable conditions.”

Meanwhile, data from the Ghana Police Service in 2021 showed that road accident deaths overtook the number of Covid-19 deaths.

Out of the 771 deaths recorded, the Ashanti region recorded the highest with 171 deaths with 1,064 injured followed by the Greater Accra region, 146 deaths, and 732 injuries.

Central, Savannah, Bono, and Upper East regions respectively follow in terms of the number of casualties while the North East Region recorded only 3 deaths.

In all, 2,476 involved commercial vehicles, 2,771 private vehicles, and 1,583 of the road accidents involved motorcycles with pedestrians knocked down.

However, figures from the Police indicate that road accidents within the first quarter have overtaken COVID-19 deaths in the country so far and the deaths represent a 29.58% increase from the same period in 2020.