3-year-old boy dies after falling into open septic tank at Ashaiman (video)

According to the agency, the little boy was playing with his sibling when he fell into the deep hole full of liquid sewage.

“Rescuers from the Motorway Fire Station earlier today got to Ashaiman Lebanon Zone 2A in good time to retrieve the body of a 3-year-old boy who fell into the septic pit while he was playing with his kid sibling after receiving the distress call at 0958 hours.

“The slippers and playing toy of the eldest was seen in front of the toilet pit, which suggested that the he could be in the sewage pit.

Persons in the vicinity began breaking down the pit and later called in the Fire Service for assistance.

“The Crew thus got to the scene and drained the sewage so as to gain access to the casualty. After 26 minutes, the men descended into the pit with a ladder to recover the body.

The body was whisked away by the community members to Trinity Hospital in Ashaiman.

The crew in a follow-up to the hospital were told by the medical officer that the boy was brought in dead.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the 3-year-old boy accidentally fell into the open sewage pit, got drowned and suffocated as a result and later passed out.

Parents are hereby advised to have an eye on their wards whenever they are playing. Again, all open septic tanks/pits not in use should be covered to avert the recurrence of this unfortunate incident.

“Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” a statement by the fire service reads.