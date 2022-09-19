300,000 Ghanaians are epileptic — Neurologist

He said people living with the condition could live normal lives with the right medication, while the majority could be fully treated.

Prof. Patrick Adjei who doubles as the neurologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital made this known at an intersectoral global action plan on epilepsy, neurological disorders, and strengthening the public health approach to epilepsy in the country organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said everyone was vulnerable to the condition which is caused by a disorder when a nerve cell in the brain is disturbed, a genetic disorder, or an acquired brain injury such as trauma and stroke.

He, however, called on people living with epilepsy to seek medical care because the disease was treatable.

Epilepsy is one of the world's oldest recognized conditions. It affects people of all ages in every country of the world.

Epilepsy is a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness.

Anyone can develop epilepsy. Epilepsy affects both males and females of all races, ethnic backgrounds, and ages.