31-year-old man arrested for attempting MoMo transaction with fake currency

He has been handed over to the Police at Adiebeba for further investigations.

The Mobile Money (MoMo) operator, Foster Frimpong said the suspect came to him to transfer an amount of GH¢1,000 with GH¢100 fake currency notes.

According to him, a check on the notes revealed that seven of the GH¢100 currency notes were 'fake'.

Pulse Ghana

He blew the alarm that attracted eyewitnesses to the scene who asked for the notes for authentication, and they were indeed fake.

The suspect attempted to escape but was grabbed and handed over to the police at Atinka Junction who are currently investigating the issue.