32 major hospitals are being constructed by my govt in the Ashanti Region – Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government has undertook massive infrastructure development in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Addo

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has since engaged in the construction 32 major hospitals in the region.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Konongo at the commissioning of the 60-bed Asante Akim Municipal Hospital on Sunday, 16th October 2022, as part of his 4-day working visit of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo, indicated that he is talking about real hospital facilities and not CHPS compounds or health centres.

Under Agenda 111, the President noted that his government is constructing sixteen (16) district hospitals in “Trede, Kokoben, Boamang, Nsuta Sekyere, Manso Adubia, Mankranso, Kwabenakwa, Barekese, Kodie, Asiwa, Akrofuom, Adugyama, Adansi Asokwa, Asokore Mampong, Bantama and Nyinahin, in addition to the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Onwe, in the Ejisu Municipality”.

“There are five (5) hospitals being constructed by VAMED Engineering in Manso Nkwanta, Twedie, Sabronum, Drobonso and Suame.

Under the EUROGET Project, initiated by the NPP under President Kufuor, the Akufo-Addo Government has seen to the completion of the Ahafo Ano North District Hospital in Tepa, and the Asante Akyem Hospital in Konongo.

As I indicated earlier, the two hundred and fifty bed Ashanti Regional Hospital in Sewua, and the five hundred bed Military Hospital at Afari will be commissioned and completed next year,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Again, under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the construction of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity and Children’s Block, which had stalled for forty-one (41) years, have been duly reactivated, and work is progressing steadily.

We are also completing two district hospital projects in Fomena and Kumawu, which were inherited from the predecessor Government” he added.

He told the gathering that, very soon, work will commence on the construction of district hospitals at Offinso and Effiduase, as will work on the completion of Maternity Blocks at Tafo and Kumasi South Hospitals, and the construction of a residential facility at Abrepo for Kumasi South Hospital.

“As part of my tour of Ashanti, I will, on Wednesday, inspect ongoing work on the construction of a Trauma Hospital at Obuasi, which is being undertaken by Universal Hospital Group,” he stated.

Commissioning the Asante Akim Hospital in Konongo, which is part of the “Ghana Hospital Project”, initiated by the Kufuor Government in 2008, and executed by EUROGET De-Invest S.A of Egypt, President Akufo-Addo indicated that this is the sixth Hospital he is commissioning under the Project.

Evans Annang
