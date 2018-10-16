Pulse.com.gh logo
32-year-old man kills wife, child; 3 in critical condition


A 32-year-old man, Kwame Obe is on the run for killing his wife and a one and half year-old girl while leaving three surviving children in critical conditions.

The suspect, according to reports committed the act on Sunday night, October 14, at Twifo Praso in the Twifo-Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region.

He is reported to bludgeoned his wife and four children with crude clubs killing two [wife and one child] instantly.

Three of the children are in critical conditions fighting for their lives. They are currently responding to treatment at the Twifo-Praso District Hospital.

The Twifo Praso District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police narrating the incident said Kwame Obe fled the scene when he thought all the five victims were dead.

ASP Charles Addei Boateng who spoke to Accra-based Class FM said "On Sunday, 14 October around 11:00 pm, we had a distress call from a village called Maamakwa that one Kwame Obey, 32, had murdered the wife and one child.

"Upon receipt of this complaint, the police moved to the said location. On arriving at the place, we saw the body of the wife, 28 years old and the little girl, one-and-a-half year old.

"The couple had four children and the suspect attacked all the four and the wife. He thought they were all dead but a senior brother who lives in the same village with them returned from town and realised three children were not dead and rushed them to the Praso hospital where they are receiving treatment."

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

