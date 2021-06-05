35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

The suspect, Benjamin Kofi Yeboah, reports stated killed his mother and secretly buried her at Ayigbe Town, Dome Kwabenya in Accra.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
A 35-year-old man is currently in the grips of the Dome Kwabenya District Police Command at Taifa Bankyease for allegedly killing and secretly his 86-old-year-old mother.
The suspect, Benjamin Kofi Yeboah, reports stated killed his mother and secretly buried her at Ayigbe Town, Dome Kwabenya in Accra.
He was picked up by the police minutes after the exhumation of his mother's body, Madam Abraa Mansa, whom he had allegedly buried in a shallow dugout with her head down and legs up. So shallow was the grave that sand had been spread over the legs to conceal them.
Angry residents were bent on administering instant justice on the man but the timely intervention of the assemblyman for Ayigbe Town, Ebenezer Kwao, saved the suspect.
The body of the woman was exhumed by the National Disaster Management Organisation, municipal health authorities, and the police.
Moments after the police pick-up carrying the body had driven away, there were shouts of 'there he is, there he is' a few' blocks from the crime scene.
A boy had identified the suspect, dressed in a wine shirt over brown trousers, with his backpack in his hand. The alarm drew immediate attention for neighbours to round him up.
Madam Mansa had been missing from home for some time and the suspect who lived with her had been telling people that she [Mansa] had traveled to Aflao in the Volta Region until calls to Aflao returned with denials and Yeboah subsequently fled the house.
An elder son of the old lady, Stephen Dollah who visited the house chanced upon what he told the police could be the grave of her mother, following which the police obtained a court order to dig and later turned out to be the decomposing body of Madam Mansa.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh