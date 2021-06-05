35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

He was picked up by the police minutes after the exhumation of his mother's body, Madam Abraa Mansa, whom he had allegedly buried in a shallow dugout with her head down and legs up. So shallow was the grave that sand had been spread over the legs to conceal them.

Angry residents were bent on administering instant justice on the man but the timely intervention of the assemblyman for Ayigbe Town, Ebenezer Kwao, saved the suspect.

The body of the woman was exhumed by the National Disaster Management Organisation, municipal health authorities, and the police.

Moments after the police pick-up carrying the body had driven away, there were shouts of 'there he is, there he is' a few' blocks from the crime scene.

A boy had identified the suspect, dressed in a wine shirt over brown trousers, with his backpack in his hand. The alarm drew immediate attention for neighbours to round him up.

Madam Mansa had been missing from home for some time and the suspect who lived with her had been telling people that she [Mansa] had traveled to Aflao in the Volta Region until calls to Aflao returned with denials and Yeboah subsequently fled the house.