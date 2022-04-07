35-year old man busted for drugging and sexually assaulting married woman

Kwabena Ebo, unknown to the victim put some concoction in a drink for the married woman and abused her sexually.

The victim narrating the ordeal to Citi News said she woke up in a hotel only to realize she was naked although she was menstruating.

"I sell sausage at the lorry station and he usually buys from me. On Tuesday he bought sausage from me and told me to come back for the money later. I went to him in the car later to collect my money only for him to offer me a bottle of malt. After taking the malt I felt sleepy and I only got to know after I woke up from a hotel room naked.

"I asked him why he did that and all he could say was that he had gotten what he wanted and he will deny ever having anything to do with me if I report to anyone. My worry was that I am a married woman and I wonder why he did that. I was also menstruating," she said.

A livid husband of the victim, Kwesi Ayitey, wants the suspect processed for court and punished.

He said "I have had an indication that some elders of the town want to sit on the matter and settle it, but I won't agree because that has been the way they do things here. I have told the police I want the matter to be settled at the law court and that’s how we will have finality to the matter."