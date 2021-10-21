Reports stated that the woman, who is a mother of two kids killed herself out of alleged extra-marital affairs by her husband.
35-year-old woman commits suicide after husband grabs new lover
The residents of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region woke up on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, to hear bad news when a 35-year-old married woman, Rebecca Amoah, committed suicide by hanging.
Forgive Adeku, a co-tenant narrating the incident said the deceased locked herself in the room before committing the act.
She said it had to take a carpenter to break her door where her lifeless body was found hanging on the ceiling fan.
She stated that the deceased husband was then called and a report was then made to the Kasoa Police who came to convey the body to the mortuary.
The Kasoa Police has launched an investigation to unravel what caused the death of the woman.
