37-year-old evangelist arrested for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy

The suspect, Frederick Darko, reports stated had sought permission from the parents of the victim to live with him but later turned the boy into a sex object under the guise of cleansing him from a spiritual problem.

The victim said the evangelist threatened to kill him if he informed anyone about the ordeal and later opened up to his mother after he fell ill.

The 15-year-old boy said "he [Evangelist] would give me a direction. He said when I followed my dad to work as a little boy, a woman he was leaving me with took my glory and hid it in a pot. I told him I couldn’t do it and he said the curse wouldn't go if I don't.

"He sodomized me so many times. I can’t remember the counts. I was 13 years and now 15. I feel pains in my waist and ribs. Before he sleeps with me, he tells me we are going to have a direction. He warned to kill me if I ever informed my mother."

Millicent Yeboah, the mother of the victim explained how her son ended up with the culprit.

She said: "He [Frederick] came to adopt the child to stay with him. So when she came to me she wasn’t looking alright. After pushing her to tell me what the problem was, then she confessed her teacher had been sleeping with her.

"So I informed my brothers and we informed the police."

She urged the police to conduct thorough investigations into the matter and punish the evangelist for the offense.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody assisting the police in investigating the matter.