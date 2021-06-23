Ghanaian arrested for attempting to smuggle guns from Turkey to Ghana

A statement by the police on Monday, June 21, 2021, said 17 pistols that the suspect planned to smuggle were confiscated in an operation on June 17 this year.
Acting on a tipoff that the suspect would send a package containing pistols via a parcel delivery service in Istanbul's Fatih suburb, police examining the delivery service's branch found the unlicensed pistols inside a black bag left by the suspect identified as 37-year-old.
The Police raided a house in the suburb of Şişli and arrested the suspect.
Istanbul authorities said the suspect was already indicted in Ghana for arms smuggling.