Ghanaian arrested for attempting to smuggle guns from Turkey to Ghana

A 37-year-old Ghanaian national has been arrested for attempting to smuggle 17 handguns into Ghana from Turkey.

Smuggled guns from Turkey to Ghana

The suspect was nabbed by the Police in Istanbul.

A statement by the police on Monday, June 21, 2021, said 17 pistols that the suspect planned to smuggle were confiscated in an operation on June 17 this year.

Acting on a tipoff that the suspect would send a package containing pistols via a parcel delivery service in Istanbul's Fatih suburb, police examining the delivery service's branch found the unlicensed pistols inside a black bag left by the suspect identified as 37-year-old.

The Police raided a house in the suburb of Şişli and arrested the suspect.

Istanbul authorities said the suspect was already indicted in Ghana for arms smuggling.

