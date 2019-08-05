According to the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of NADMO, Selasie Desawu, six other occupants of the boat were rescued while a search is ongoing to find one missing person.

Fishermen in the area, according to reports, are the ones who responded and rescued the six and retrieved the four bodies.

The canoe, which was carrying 11 persons from Senchi to old Akrade in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern Region, capsized on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

The occupants were said o church members who were returning from a programme.