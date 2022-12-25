According to sources the persons critically injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT
4 killed, 2 others in critical condition following renewed attacks in Bawku
4 persons have been killed and two others in severe conditions in renewed attacks in Bawku in the Upper East Region.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The shootings are said to have occurred on Saturday, December 24, at a suburb widely believed to be inhabited by people who do not belong to any of the factions involved in the chieftaincy dispute.
Meanwhile, the Upper East police are yet to give confirmed information about the incident and the number of deaths and casualties recorded.
Source: Joy News
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh