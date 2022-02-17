The group, which is led by Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip wants Parliament to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the former head of state.
4 NPP MPs file motion for probe into Atta-Mills’ death
A quartet of lawmakers from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have filed a motion calling for an inquiry into the death of former President John Evans Atta-Mills.
Mr. Atta-Mills, who died aged 68, served as Vice President to the former military ruler, Jerry Rawlings between 1997-2001.
Though the cause of his death was not released, Atta-Mills had reportedly been battling throat cancer, and in the days leading up to his death, had been in the US for some medical attention.
His office announced that Atta-Mills died hours after being taken ill.
It’s unclear what the grounds for the probe are, but if the motion is admitted by the Speaker and tabled for debate, the sponsors would be required to provide a basis for their motion.
Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson Nortey complete the quartet of lawmakers seeking the intervention of the house to investigate the death which occurred on July 24, 2012.
