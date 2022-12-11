4 persons sustained injury at the NDC congress in Cape Coast

The four are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Over 1,800 delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were expected to vote in Cape Coast, University of Cape Coast campus(UCC) on Saturday, December 10, to elect candidates for the National Youth Organizer, Deputy Youth Organizer, Women’s and Deputy Women’s Organizer positions of the party.

The Youth Organizer position was respectfully contested by, George Opare Addo and the party’s Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, Brogya Genfi.

Whereas, in the race for deputy youth organizer were, Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Ruth Dela Seddoh, Bright Nudokpo Honu, Sulemana Abdul Karim, and Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Gombilla.

The Women Organizer position was keenly raced between the incumbent, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw, and a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Margaret Ansei.

Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah, Felicia Dzifa Tegah, Jessie Adams, and Hajia Alijata Sulemana aspired for deputy women's organizer.