400 homosexuals register for counselling


  • Published:
play

Four hundred homosexuals have registered with the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family (NCPHSRFV) to undergo voluntary counselling and reformation.

The counselling session for the 400 homosexuals would be held to transform the homosexuals.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the coalition, Moses Foh-Amoaning, said the counselling session for the 400 homosexuals would be held at an undisclosed venue.

"I must say these 400 men and women voluntarily surrendered themselves and registered with the coalition to undergo counselling after a sexual evangelism programme recently," he said.

READ MORE: Two SHS students sacked for homosexual act

Foh-Amoaning added that the coalition would set up a Holistic Sexual Therapy Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to deal with victims of homosexuality.

The unit, he stated, would comprise psychiatrics, psychologists, medical doctors, religious leaders and experts in traditional medicine.

According to reports by the Gaily Graphic, Foh-Amoaning disclosed that the coalition was also initiating a project to engage traditional councils, houses of chiefs and politicians to spearhead the fight.

READ ALSO: Government signals support for legalising gay sex

He also mentioned that a colloquium would be held in October, this year, where a comprehensive paper would be tabled and submitted to the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs on homosexuals.

"A bill known as ‘Who is on the Lord’s Side’ will then be introduced in Parliament for subsequent passage into law. We will make our punishment corrective instead of punitive," he noted.

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse.

