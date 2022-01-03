RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

42-year-old fetish priest and messenger arrested for allegedly stealing tilapia

The police have arrested a 42-year-old fetish priest and his messenger for allegedly stealing tilapia.

The suspects are currently in the grips at the Akuse police station at Kpong in the Eastern region.

The fetish priest, Natervie, and his accomplice, Francis Wormewu, popularly known as Taller, 47, were caught by Dr. Jerryson Gidisu, owner of the farm, on Monday at about 10:30 pm.

Police Inspector Ayitey with the Akuse Police Command confirmed the incident and said the two are in the police cell assisting in the investigation.

He said the suspects have, however, denied the allegations but the Police will proceed with prosecution.

He said: "As it stands now, they are claiming ownership of the net, the bucket, and other exhibits that were found at the pond, but they are denying knowledge of how the net was laid."

