42-year-old fetish priest and messenger arrested for allegedly stealing tilapia

The fetish priest, Natervie, and his accomplice, Francis Wormewu, popularly known as Taller, 47, were caught by Dr. Jerryson Gidisu, owner of the farm, on Monday at about 10:30 pm.

Police Inspector Ayitey with the Akuse Police Command confirmed the incident and said the two are in the police cell assisting in the investigation.

He said the suspects have, however, denied the allegations but the Police will proceed with prosecution.