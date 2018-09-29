42-year-old man jailed for impregnating his own daughter

news

The Asamankese Circuit Court has sentenced a 42-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for impregnating his own daughter and aborting it under threat.

The convict, Collins Boadi, initially told Police he was 22 but later changed his age to 42.

During arrest, the convict confessed to police to have committed the offence.

He was charged with Incest, abortion and threatening.

The Court found him guilty on all three counts and sentenced as follow as follows: eight(8) years for Incest, three(3) years for abortion and two years for threatening.

However, the sentence for threatening and Incest are to run concurrently.