46 more arrested for attack on police at Kwahu Bepong, suspects now 71

“The suspects, together with some others currently on the run, attacked the Bepong Chief's Palace on 4th February 2024 and injured seven (7) people including five (5) Police officers. They also vandalized one (1) Police vehicle and six (6) Police motorbikes as well as three (3) private vehicles. The suspects also caused damage to sections of the palace and an adjoining building.

“Upon initial investigation and screening of the suspects, 40 of them who have so far been identified to have played various roles in the attacks and have been linked to available evidence have been detained to assist investigation,” a statement by ACP Grace Ansah-AkrofiI, Director, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service said.

The statement recalled that "police officers came under attack at the palace when they were called on 4th February 2024, to take over a murder suspect, one Kwasi Nyarko, who had been arrested by some community members and sent to the Bepong Chief's Palace awaiting the arrival of the Police. Some members of the community, including those in Police custody, who had heard about the arrest of suspect Kwasi Nyarko had besieged the palace in the hopes of lynching the suspect. However, when the Police prevented them from lynching the suspect, they rather attacked the Police throwing stones and other implements at them."

The statement further said that all the suspects will be put before the court to face justice.

The incident, which led to the arrest of the suspects, occurred recently, prompting swift action from law enforcement to restore order.

"Police reinforcement team working with the local Police have restored calm and things have been normalized while efforts are ongoing to get the other suspects arrested to face justice," the law enforcement agency said in a statement on Sunday, January 4.