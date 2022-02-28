460 stranded Ghanaian students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine

She stated that Ghana has already requested the five European countries bordering Ukraine to help facilitate easy passage into their countries.

"As at 12:00 hrs GMT today (February 27, 2022), information gathered was that about 460 students have left Ukraine en route to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. The students will be received by officials of our diplomatic missions, honorary consuls, and officials of the Ghana students' associations," she said at a press conference.

The government had initially asked the stranded citizens in Ukraine to find shelter for the time being as it made efforts to evacuate them.

Russia invaded Ukraine in the past few days with gunfire exchanges between its military and that of Ukraine as well as heavy explosives attacks on key military and other security installations.

Vladimir Putin's government deployed his military forces to its neighbour's territory seeking to take control of the country.

The attack has been condemned worldwide and described as unwarranted, with world leaders such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and others announcing sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has invited parents, guardians, and relatives of Ghanaians in Ukraine to a meeting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.