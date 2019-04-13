The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has revealed that 48 percent of medical doctors in Ghana are presently in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking at the induction of 106 newly qualified medical and dental practitioners at a ceremony in Accra on Friday, he said the remaining 52 percent could be found in the 15 regions.

He said to address such inequality, the GHS has introduced an online portal that will ensure an equitable distribution of health professionals across the country.

According to him, the online portal would ensure that health professionals would be placed where there was a dire need for them and not where they wanted to be.

On April 3 this year, he said, “We fed 130 doctors into the system. When we opened the portal, within 12 minutes, Greater Accra was full, Ashanti Region within 25 minutes was also full. But out of the 12 we gave to Upper East, for example, only two had filled in the forms. In the case of Upper West, only two out of 12 doctors had filled forms, and out of another 12 doctors posted to the Northern Region, only one had done it.”

“We are keen to achieve universal quality health coverage by 2030, and the only way we can do it is to get professionals in every part of this country so that everybody everywhere can have quality health care,” Dr Nsiah-Asare added.