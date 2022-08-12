48-year-old electrical technician fined GH¢5,400 for illegally installing ECG metres

The illegal activities of the convict were uncovered by the ECG from Korle-Bu District in Accra.

Adjirackor was charged with one count of conspiracy to steal and stealing and two counts of intentionally interfering or knowingly allowing interference with ECG distribution system, meters, or any equipment.

The convict and a 56-year-old man known as Daniel Abban, an electrical engineer have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to steal and steal electrical meters belonging to the ECG.

Pulse Ghana

Henry Teye was separately charged with two counts of intentionally interfering with the supplier distribution system contrary to Rule 41(2) of Electricity Supply and Distribution Rules, 2005 (LI 1816).

He pleaded not guilty to three of the charges but pleaded guilty to the fourth count of intentionally interfering with the supplier distribution system and was convicted on his plea.

Henry Teye was sentenced to a fine of GH¢5,400 or in default, he would spend 18 months in prison and also granted bail of GH¢20,000 with one surety who must be leaving within Accra and earning not less than GH¢1,000 every month in respect of the other three charges.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Daniel Abban.

Prosecuting, the General Manager in charge of Investigations and Prosecution for ECG, said the complainant in the case was a staff of the ECG.

He said the accused, Daniel Abban and Henry Adjirackor, worked as electrical engineers and electrical technicians, respectively, and claimed to work on electro-meters.

The court heard that last June, the complainant together with other staff of the ECG Korle-Bu District on their routine to check on illegal connections and non-functioning meters detected that some meters used by customers were stolen ones.