'Godfred Dame is the Peoples AG' - 499 law students applaud Justice Minister

“The subcommittee of the GLC that we met this evening will go back and report on the contents of these deliberations we have had,” lawyer for the aggrieved students Martin Kpebu told the media after the meeting.

The leadership of the 499 group also in a statement issued expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

“... we have observed with satisfaction the keen interests that the AG has taken in this matter and the clear demonstration of the principle of fairness. We therefore confer on him ‘The Peoples Attorney General’,” portions of the 499 group statement read.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

The 499 law students were failed in the law entrance exams after a new quota system was initiated by the General Legal Council.

After protests from the students including a lawsuit, the Attorney General recommended that the GLC admits the students.

The Attorney General on November 11 wrote to the General Legal Council (GLC) to admit the 499 law students who were denied admission to the school after examination.