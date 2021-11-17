'Godfred Dame is the Peoples AG' - 499 law students applaud Justice Minister

The decision was arrived at after a crunch meeting between representatives of the aggrieved students and the GLC and the Attorney General on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
The General Legal Council (GLC) has reportedly decided to admit the 499 embattled law students at the Law School.
“The subcommittee of the GLC that we met this evening will go back and report on the contents of these deliberations we have had,” lawyer for the aggrieved students Martin Kpebu told the media after the meeting.
The leadership of the 499 group also in a statement issued expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.
“... we have observed with satisfaction the keen interests that the AG has taken in this matter and the clear demonstration of the principle of fairness. We therefore confer on him ‘The Peoples Attorney General’,” portions of the 499 group statement read.
The 499 law students were failed in the law entrance exams after a new quota system was initiated by the General Legal Council.
After protests from the students including a lawsuit, the Attorney General recommended that the GLC admits the students.
The Attorney General on November 11 wrote to the General Legal Council (GLC) to admit the 499 law students who were denied admission to the school after examination.
The AG in the letter raised concerns over the perception “of a lack of transparency and doubts about the integrity of the admission processes into the Ghana School of Law, created by the manner in which the admission processes were handled by the GLC in 2021, as well as the enormous public interest generated thereby.
