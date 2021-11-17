RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

'Godfred Dame is the Peoples AG' - 499 law students applaud Justice Minister

Authors:

Evans Effah

The General Legal Council (GLC) has reportedly decided to admit the 499 embattled law students at the Law School.

Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame
Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The decision was arrived at after a crunch meeting between representatives of the aggrieved students and the GLC and the Attorney General on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Recommended articles

“The subcommittee of the GLC that we met this evening will go back and report on the contents of these deliberations we have had,” lawyer for the aggrieved students Martin Kpebu told the media after the meeting.

The leadership of the 499 group also in a statement issued expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

“... we have observed with satisfaction the keen interests that the AG has taken in this matter and the clear demonstration of the principle of fairness. We therefore confer on him ‘The Peoples Attorney General’,” portions of the 499 group statement read.

499 law students statement
499 law students statement Pulse Ghana
GLC agrees to admit 499 law students after crunch meeting
GLC agrees to admit 499 law students after crunch meeting Pulse Ghana

The 499 law students were failed in the law entrance exams after a new quota system was initiated by the General Legal Council.

After protests from the students including a lawsuit, the Attorney General recommended that the GLC admits the students.

The Attorney General on November 11 wrote to the General Legal Council (GLC) to admit the 499 law students who were denied admission to the school after examination.

The AG in the letter raised concerns over the perception “of a lack of transparency and doubts about the integrity of the admission processes into the Ghana School of Law, created by the manner in which the admission processes were handled by the GLC in 2021, as well as the enormous public interest generated thereby.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

Ignore the hardships in the country; contribute towards the National Cathedral – Palmer-Buckle implores Christians

Most Reverend Palmer Buckle

First-ever DCE of newly-created Guan district dies after 11 days in office

First-ever DCE of newly created Guan district dies after 11 days in office