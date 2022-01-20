RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

5 confirmed dead, 14 injured in Kintampo-Techiman road accident

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A KIA Grandbird travelling from Bolgatanga to Kumasi ran into a faulty articulator truck on Kintampo-Techiman road, killing five passengers on the spot and leaving fourteen others injured.

Reports say the fatal accident occurred around 3:50 am on Wednesday, 19th January 2022 close to the Tuobodom Senior High School.

The KIA Grandbird with registration number, KK-1-20 rammed into the faulty articulator DAF truck from Burkina Faso.

The truck with registration numbers: 11-KM-1338 (front plate) and 11-KM-7337 (rear plate) was left unattended with no warning triangle to signal oncoming vehicles, according to a police situational report.

According to Adomonline.com, the KIA driver, who is suspected to have either lost concentration or been sleeping while driving at top speed, crashed the bus into the rear end of the stationary articulator truck.

The news website reports that five passengers, three adults (two males and a female), and two female children, died on the spot.

Fourteen other passengers including an Immigration officer who sustained various degrees of injury are also reportedly on admission at the Holy Family Hospital, Techiman with two of them said to be in very critical condition.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

