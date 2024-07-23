5 developmental projects $34.9m spent on car spare parts could do in Ghana

He disclosed that it was made possible through the connivance of the then Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the former Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

He said the beneficiary company, known as Service Ghana Auto Group Limited, was incorporated on April 24, 2020.

He added that so far, Service Ghana Auto Group Limited alone will be making a mind-boggling GH¢653million from these ambulances.

Ablakwa known for his exposes said the figure is more than double how much the ambulances cost us in 2019, prevailing the exchange rate of US$54million which was the cost of the 307 ambulances in 2019.

With a budget of $34.9 million, several impactful developmental projects could be executed in Ghana.

These projects can significantly contribute to Ghana's development, improving the quality of life, infrastructure, and economic opportunities for its citizens.

Pulse.com.gh lists 5 developmental projects the $34.9m spent on car spare parts could do in Ghana.

Educational infrastructure improvement:

Project: Building and renovating schools, providing educational materials, and enhancing teacher training programs.

Estimated cost: $7 million.

Details: Construction of new classrooms, provision of science labs, libraries, and computer labs, and teacher training workshops.

Healthcare facilities upgrade:

Project: Upgrading health centers and hospitals, equipping them with modern medical equipment, and expanding primary healthcare services.

Estimated cost: $8 million.

Details: Renovation of existing facilities, procurement of diagnostic and treatment equipment, and training of healthcare workers.

Water supply and sanitation projects:

Project: Developing water supply systems and improving sanitation infrastructure in rural and peri-urban areas.

Estimated cost: $6 million.

Details: Drilling boreholes, installing water distribution systems, and building sanitation facilities like latrines.

Agricultural development and irrigation:

Project: Implementing irrigation systems and providing support for smallholder farmers to boost agricultural productivity.

Estimated Cost: $6.5 million.

Details: Constructing irrigation canals, providing farming tools, seeds, and training, and setting up agricultural extension services.

Renewable energy initiatives:

Project: Installing solar panels and other renewable energy sources to provide electricity to off-grid communities.

Estimated Cost: $7.4 million.

Details: Installation of solar power systems, setting up micro-grid networks, and providing training on renewable energy technologies.