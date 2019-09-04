Though it isn't an official position in governments, many have used the role to compliment the humanitarian efforts by their husbands over the years.

Since Ghana returned to democratic rule in 1992, it has seen five different marvelous women occupy the role of first ladies.

Despite the different personalities and style of these women, all of them contributed significantly to the reign of their spouses.

We therefore take a look at the different projects executed by first ladies since the 4th Republic begun in 1993.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings: Wife of the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and one of Ghana's longest serving leaders, Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu set the tone for first ladies in the 4th Republic.

She set up the 31st December Women's Movement which she described it as a "broad based development oriented Non-Governmental Organisation that aspires to achieve these objectives through the effective mobilisation of women.

The Movement set up more than 870 pre-schools in Ghana and has worked actively to stir up interest for the accomplishment of child development and family planning.

Theresa Kufuor: Completely different from the affable and abrasive style of her predecessor Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, the wife of John Agyekum Kufuor had a laid back style but she had an impact during their tenure.

In 2007 she pushed for policy changes in the Government's white paper on Educational Reforms towards the implementation of UNESCO's Free compulsory universal basic education (FCUBE) program for kindergarten children.

She founded the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organisation operating in Ghana and Canada that supports work in prevention of mother to child transmission.

Naadu Mills: Unfortunately for Ernestina Naadu Mills, her husband, Professor John Evans Atta-Mills died while he was yet to complete his first term in office.

She financed the construction of a six-unit classroom block for the Ahwenease Kindergarten and Primary Schools in the East Akyem Municipality.

Lordina Mahama: The wife of John Dramani Mahama was elected President of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV and AIDS (OAFLA) in June 2015.

She also founded the Lordina Foundation which is dedicated to the welfare of the underprivileged in Ghana, particularly Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) as well as Women.

The Foundation, previously known as Alternative Source of Income Program (ASOIP) has over the years embarked on several activities geared towards poverty alleviation, women and youth empowerment, promotion of quality healthcare and support for education.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo: The current first lady's role in the NPP administration cannot be overemphasized.

The First Lady is known to be a philanthropist through her Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation which focuses on child health and education.

She recently opened a GHC 10 million Mother and Baby's Unit (MBU) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after she personally led efforts to raise funds for the project last year.

Apart from her own foundation, the First Lady also serves as the patron of Infanta Malaria, a charity dedicated to the prevention of Malaria in children.

She also commissioned the new 41-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to provide quality and adequate health care to children.

The facility consists of 21-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and 20-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), constructed under the patronage of the Rebecca Foundation.

The Hospital authorities, therefore, named it after the First Lady as the: “Rebecca Akufo-Addo PICU.”