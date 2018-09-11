5 Ghanaian statesmen we lost in 2018

news

Regrettably, these industrious sons of Mother Ghana had to respond to their Makers call this year.

May their souls find peace and rest in the bosom of the Lord, Amen.

K.B. Asante

The year began on a sad note when we lost Ghanaian diplomat, politician and writer, Kwaku Baprui Asante. This sad event occurred on the 22 January, at a ripe old age of 93 years. Nevertheless, this didn’t lessen the pain that his absence created in our hearts. He served as secretary to Ghana’s first president amongst other succeeding presidents. He served Ghana well.

Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur

The Former Vice-President was the second to follow when he died on June 29 during his routine workout at the gym. Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur was a renowned economist, politician and academic. He also served as the Governor of Bank of Ghana (2009-2012).

READ ALSO: Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeral

J.H. Mensah

Once again, the country was shrouded in despair on July 12, when we lost a prominent political figure. J.H. Mensah having suffered from a stroke earlier in the year gave up the ghost on that fateful day. He served in the country in various capacities including as a Senior Minister in the Kufuor-led administration (2005-2006).

Kofi Annan

The late Diplomat died on August 18 in Switzerland after suffering from a short illness. Known all over the world for his peacekeeping works, it was no surprise when he co-won the Nobel Peace Prize with the United Nations. Ghana indeed lost a treasure with his demise.

V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe

The latest to join is V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe who passed away recently on September 7. Before this sad event occurred he was a professor of law at the Mountcrest University College in Accra.