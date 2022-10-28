Here are 5 highlights from John Mahama’s address to Ghanaians on ailing economy

This lecture has received different reviews in the local media as well as on social media. Though the opposition leader talked about different angles to the current economic mess; let’s take a look at 5 significant angles of the address in no particular order.

1 . Govt funding of the National Cathedral: He said the construction of the National Cathedral Project can longer be a top priority, given the existing cost of living crisis in the country.

He maintains, no further attempts must be made to continue committing public funds and the little state resources to the project in these crucial times.

“The public funding of the national cathedral, particularly at this time, must stop”, the former President said.

John Mahama whilst making reference to his Christian values emphasized that resources should rather be channelled to revive the ailing economy, adding that funds already pumped into the construction works should also be subjected to value for money audit.

“Being a Christian myself, and deeply appreciative of the centrality of God in nation building, I agree with most Ghanaians who believe that the project cannot constitute a top priority of government at this moment, warranting further injection of scarce public funds.”

“Because of the non-transparency of the procurements associated with the project, I believe that the project should be subjected to a value-for-money audit in other to open the way for believers who wish to contribute to its construction to do so,” Mr. Mahama added.

2 . Cancellation of the All African Games: John Dramani Mahama says, if it’s not too late, Ghana must pull out of hosting the 2023 African Games due to the country’s precarious finances at the moment.

He said the government has to cancel some non-essential projects.

“If it is not too late, we can pull out of hosting the All-Africa Games as it would severely stretch our already precarious finances by hundreds of millions of cedis,” he said.

“In our current economic state, public funds must go into projects that are necessary and which meet the pressing needs of our people in the communities. Such projects must have tangible and measurable impact on job creation and national development.

3 . The sacking of the Minister of Finance: Speaking at a forum dubbed “Building the Ghana We Want” in Accra on Thursday, Mr. Mahama said President Akufo-Addo must let Ofori-Atta go.

“I’ve noted the draft motion of censure by the Minority against the Minister of Finance and the recent rebellion of G95 group (95 Majority Members of Parliament) calling for the removal of the minister. I’ve also noted the statement of the Majority Leader of a so-called compromise reached that the minister will leave after he has completed the budget and the IMF negotiations.

“I think this is untenable. Budget preparation and IMF negotiations are the results of teamwork. They are not the work of one individual. I fail to see how the absence of the minister will affect the preparation of the budget and the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund. There surely must be persons with the requisite experience in the NPP to carry on this work. After all, what happened to the mantra we have the men??”

Following Ghana’s current economic predicaments, John Mahama further asked President Akufo-Addo to take hold of the Economic Management Team to help boost confidence in the economy.

4 . Respect of the constitution by the military: Addressing a public lecture themed, 'Building the Ghana We Want,' on October 27, 2022, in Accra, Mahama admonished especially the Armed Forces and other security services against unconstitutional takeovers.

His comment comes weeks after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a similar call when he attended a military function in Accra.

"... let me state that I agree with the President and wish to add my voice to his call on our Armed Forces and security services to remain loyal to the State and the Constitution.

"The current economic circumstances though dire, do not give [an] excuse for any acts that are unconstitutional. Working together as one people and using the levers of the constitution, we can turn this situation around," he submitted to loud applause from the audience at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA; auditorium."

5 . Downsizing government: John Mahama intimated that some austerity measures ought to be taken including reducing the size of government, scrapping or merging needless secretariats and agencies, and cutting the Budget of the Office of Government Machinery among others.

“The budget of the Office of Government Machinery has ballooned over the last six years from a little over GH¢700 million to GH¢ 3.1 billion in 2022.