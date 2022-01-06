RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

5 police officers indicted for extorting money from drivers

Five police officers of the National Highways Patrol team who were captured for allegedly extorting money from drivers have been indicted.

The officers were indicted in a police wireless message signed by Chief Staff Officer Alex K Safo-Adu.

The interdiction follows the circulation of a video on social media in which the officers were captured engaging in the alleged extortion from road users.

The policemen are alleged to have extorted the money from the drivers amidst threats.

According to the message, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare directed that the police service interdict C/INSPR William Tawiah, NO. 40845 G/SGT Ibrahim Iddi, NO.40921 G/SGT Richard Otoo NO.44040 G/SGT Samuel Kumah and NO.55125 G/CPL Richard Kpeanaah with “all weapons, uniforms and other police accoutrements in their possession” collected into safe custody.

The IGP also directed that investigations into the allegations be expedited.

