Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

5 reasons why taking a mortgage is easier than you think


Owning A Home 5 reasons why taking a mortgage is easier than you think

A mortgage is simply putting up your home as collateral for a loan. In fact, the collateral can be the very reason why you are taking the loan in the first place.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 reasons why taking a mortgage is easier than you think play

5 reasons why taking a mortgage is easier than you think

The idea of taking a mortgage on your homes may sound like a tedious frustrating process but isn’t so in reality. These are 5 reasons why taking a mortgage is easier than you think.

Say you are looking to purchase your first home but can’t afford the seller’s asking price upfront. One way to go is to take a loan but then you need something as security that the lender can use to repay the loan, in case you default in payment. Don’t just go for just any loan but rather mortgage your home to pay for it.

A mortgage is simply putting up your home as collateral for a loan. In fact, the collateral can be the very reason why you are taking the loan in the first place. Homeowners may also place their homes as collar ate to acquire loans. The loan taken can be used for whatever you wish. It’s just that a lot of people prefer to use it in the real estate business.

Regrettably, not everyone qualifies for a mortgage loan. This may be due to instances of bad credit history such as a high debt-to-income ratio. Or the value of the collateral and incomplete applications could attract a denial.

There’s always a silver lining in the dark cloud. Don’t be intimidated if you want to go for a mortgage. It is actually easier than you think to secure a montage loan. Read on to find out whys and wherefores.

Not so perfect credit record? Don’t fret

play
 

The first thing you do is to assess your credit history and finances. This can be a bit unsettling especially if you’ve gone bankrupt or had a foreclosure before. The good news is you don’t have to wait for several years to rebuild your credit score before going for a mortgage. A reason why taking a mortgage is easier than you think is because you will be accessed based on your credit activity for the past 12 months only. Be gone with the past!

READ MORE: 5 things to consider before buying a used laptop

Down payment may be less than 20%

After passing the credit history test, people get dismayed at the supposedly down payment needed to take a mortgage. This is speculated at a much higher rate of 20%.  People tend to blur the difference between down payment and mortgage insurance. It is rather the latter which requires that percentage.

Several mortgage products allow for as little as 3%-5% down payment. Isn’t this reason enough why taking a mortgage is easy? Get a conventional mortgage with only a 5% down payment and a credit score at 620.

Use a gift fund as a down payment

Home play

Home

 

Still struggling with your down payment? Easily sort it out with a gift fund preferably from a relative. All they have to do is provide their bank account statements and a letter which states that you do not need to repay the loan, to your lender. Other banks may accept gifts from other people but most prefer it to be a relative. This process makes it easier to take a mortgage than anticipated.

Unluckily, you may need more than your gift fund as down payment in some circumstances.  Depending on the amount of the down payment or type of mortgage, you will be required to put up some of your own money for starters.

Don’t hesitate to ask for closing cost assistance

Closing cost fees include attorney fees, appraisals, title search etc. They may seem unimportant until you want to take a mortgage and there they are, a cloud of gloom.  These mortgage relating expenses could range between 2% and 5% of the loan balance. As expected, some people may not be able to afford it.  Some lenders provide a solution by allowing the closing cost to be paid from the very same mortgage. Or the bank may decide the pay them for you which usually comes at a tad higher mortgage rate. So, now taking your mortgage is made easier and less stressful.

Converting a primary residence into a rental is now equity free

Since 2015, new mortgage procedures now allow mortgagors to be eligible for new mortgage or change existing private properties to rentals notwithstanding the value of their equity. This is why it’s easier taking a mortgage than you think.

So what’s preventing you? Take a mortgage and be a homeowner today!

Now that your home problem has been solved, do you want a car? Get the best car deals here on CHEKI GHANA.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Last Journey: Freemasons attend Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe's funeral Last Journey Freemasons attend Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe's funeral
Pastors Battle: Korankye Ankrah is a womanizer; I won't apologize to him - Owusu Bempah Pastors Battle Korankye Ankrah is a womanizer; I won't apologize to him - Owusu Bempah
Congratulations: Deputy Minister praises Mahama over E-Block schools Congratulations Deputy Minister praises Mahama over E-Block schools
Appraisal: Ghana’s destiny in the ‘safe hands’ of NPP – Nana Addo Appraisal Ghana’s destiny in the ‘safe hands’ of NPP – Nana Addo
Butt Enhancement: Top 5 cosmetic surgeries Ghanaians are performing Butt Enhancement Top 5 cosmetic surgeries Ghanaians are performing
Sexual Assault: 14-year old girl defiled by four boys Sexual Assault 14-year old girl defiled by four boys

Recommended Videos

Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
Local News: Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study Local News Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study
Local Health News: Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints Local Health News Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints



Top Articles

1 No Discrimination! Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana instantly ended a...bullet
2 Rebuttal Convert your church into factory to save economy –...bullet
3 Touching Words Bride who went into a coma on wedding day breaks silencebullet
4 Photo of the Week Ghana police vs Melania Trump's securitybullet
5 Immigration How to apply for the 2020 US Visa lotterybullet
6 US First Lady ‘Thank You Ghana’ – Melania Trump grateful for...bullet
7 Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to...bullet
8 Funeral Rites Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe goes home todaybullet
9 US First Lady Melania Trump tours Cape Coast Castlebullet
10 Crime Three suspected armed robbers nabbed at Kokrobitebullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
10 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one...bullet

Local

Political Power 'Exposed' NPP used lies to win 2016 election – Mahama
People laughed at my dream of becoming a pilot – Captain Quainoo
Protest Farmer threatens to invoke curses on Nana Addo over producer price of cocoa
Health Alert Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study
X
Advertisement