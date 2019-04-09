Members of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have described it as outrageous and some stakeholders in academia described the draft bill as an attempt to block the autonomy of public universities.
A former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Addae Mensah called the bill unnecessary and backward.
He said, “I think this bill is very dangerous and totally unnecessary. The constitution of Ghana seeks to protect tertiary institutions from government interference."
A lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo also described the draft bill as a dent on academic freedom.
We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore decided to take a look at five (5) provisions in the new bill that has made it unpopular even before its laid before parliament.
- The bill proposes that the president of Ghana will appoint 5 members out of the 9 that will form the university council as well as the chairman of the council
- The president has the power to dissolve the university council.
- Unions are to appoint only one representative on a rotational system to serve on the Council at each cycle.
- The university council will appoint a chancellor
- The council will control the finances of the university and determine the allocation and proper use of funds.