Members of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have described it as outrageous and some stakeholders in academia described the draft bill as an attempt to block the autonomy of public universities.

A former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Addae Mensah called the bill unnecessary and backward.

READ ALSO: Resign immediately - UTAG calls on UEW Vice Chancellor

He said, “I think this bill is very dangerous and totally unnecessary. The constitution of Ghana seeks to protect tertiary institutions from government interference."

A lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo also described the draft bill as a dent on academic freedom.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore decided to take a look at five (5) provisions in the new bill that has made it unpopular even before its laid before parliament.