5 times President Akufo-Addo has sparked controversy with his statements

However, despite all these challenges, some of the flack this government has received from Ghanaians have come from statements made by the President.

We, therefore, took a look at 5 statements President Akufo-Addo has said in recent times that have caught the ire of Ghanaians.

1 . Akufo-Addo’s response to Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V: On October 20, 2021; the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V gave government a four-month ultimatum to complete an abandoned E-block community day senior high school.

But reacting to the demand on Accra-based Peace FM, the President, amidst laughter, quizzed, “Is he the one going to give the Minister of Education ultimatum?”

Responding to a question by the host Kwame Sefa Kayi, President Akufo-Addo said in Twi that Togbui Fiti should go and complete the project himself.

2 . Defence of the National Cathedral: During citizens uproar and criticisms of the government facilitating and supporting the building of a National Cathedral, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came to the defence of the controversial project.

“We will surely build the [National] Cathedral,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

According to him, the project is dear to his heart and will ensure that the facility is built to glorify God.

3 . Aisha Huang’s deportation: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in an interview that he is in doubt whether Chinese illegal miner Aisha Huang was deported from Ghana in 2018 as he has no confirmation on the actions taken by state actors.

Speaking on Stone City FM, the President who expressed uncertainty about the action taken by his appointees assured of a commitment to prosecute the illegal miner following her re-arrest.

“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported, or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it,” he said.

This sparked some controversy among Ghanaians as some people wondered if the President was really on top of issues.

His comments fed into suspicions by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto, who claims the relevant authorities did not follow due processes relating to her deportation to enable their Chinese counterparts to track her.

4 . Threats by Kwabre East residents: In an interview on Otec FM in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo downplayed threats by some residents in the Kwabre East Constituency on the poor state of their roads.

He said threats by some of the constituents to vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections if the roads are not fixed is much ado about nothing.

“The people of Kwabre and Manso, we know they voted massively for Nana, they have asked me to inform the president that if their roads are not fixed, they will be pained and in 2024, they will vote against the NPP”.

The president quickly weighed in with a response: “No problem, no problem.” He continued: “I am saying people make those kinds of threats, me, they don’t frighten me. Somebody votes for you, somebody supports you, it is because they want you to do things for them, so I understand that.

“There is no need for people to say if I do not do it, this or that. That is your own problem. Of course, I will fulfil my promises.

“But if it so happens that you decide to vote for the NDC, that is your problem, that is not mine. Nobody will hold your hand to thumbprint for any candidate, the most important thing is that I understand the responsibility and we will deal with it,” he stressed.

He is of the view that not everyone will vote for a particular candidate in an election and that voters can also not be forced to make choices in a democratic dispensation hence there was no need to threaten a government with votes.

5 . Kumasi detractors’ statement: While addressing a gathering of chiefs and people of Suame, where he cut sod for the 4-tier Suame Interchange Project, President Akufo-Addo took a swipe at his detractors.

“All those who have been saying bad things about me would be shamed today, tomorrow and tomorrow’s next”, he stated in the local Twi parlance.

President Akufo-Addo who touted his government’s achievements in road infrastructure in the Ashanti region, revealed the region has since 2017 benefited from 295 kilometres of road projects as government tackles road infrastructure holistically across the country.

“Apart from this project, Government is tackling critical road projects throughout the country in a holistic manner, so that every part of Ghana shall have quality, all-weather roads.”

“In the Ashanti Region alone, the Akufo-Addo Government has completed asphalt overlay of two hundred and ninety-five kilometres (295kms) of roads since 2017.

“Some of the beneficiary areas include Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, that is in Subin Nhyiaeso and Bantama, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Suame, Old Tafo, Asokore Mampong, Bekwai, Obuasi, Ejisu, Juaben, Sekyere East (Effiduase), Asante Mampong and Atwima Nwabiagya South.”