54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator


54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator

Even though the unit receives about seven preterm babies a day, it only has four incubators.

About fifty four (54) preterm babies have so far died at the Neonatal Unit of the Sunyani Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region due to the absence of an incubator.

Even though the unit receives about seven preterm babies a day, it only has four incubators.

This was revealed by the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah.

He attributed the high incidence of death among premature babies to cross-infections because of overcrowding.

READ MORE: 10 babies die at St. Theresa’s Hospital over lack of incubator

Achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 3, which seeks to end the preventable deaths of newborn and children under five years by 2030, is becoming a mirage as the facility has no incubator to cater for the increasing number of preterm babies resulting in the death of many.

Addressing the media after Kokrokoo Charities, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), had presented two incubators worth about $20,000 to the hospital in Sunyani, Dr Amponsah said the unit, which started with only two incubators in 2003, now had six.

The donations by the Chairman and Founder of Kokrokoo Charities, Kwame Sefa-Kayi of Peace FM, an Accra-based radio station brings to 19 the number of incubators the NGO has donated to hospitals in nine regions in the country.

He has appealed to philanthropic groups, individuals and organisations to assist his establishment to donate more incubators to hospitals to save the lives of premature babies.

READ MORE: GUBA foundation pledges 100 incubators for Ghana

He entreated Ghanaians to patronise the organisation’s fund-raising drive by dialing 3322 on their MTN mobile numbers to donate GH¢5.

