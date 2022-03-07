54 more Ghanaian students arrive home - Foreign Affairs Ministry

The first batch of Ghanaian students returned home through efforts of the Foreign Affairs' Ministry on March 1.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has also revealed that fifteen Ghanaian students have refused to return to Ghana, although the government has provided air tickets for their trip.

“The unfortunate thing is a large number of them who were originally scheduled to have travelled this evening and arrived tomorrow have decided that they are not coming. About fifteen of them have decided that they were not taking advantage, ”he disclosed.

He also added that the students communicated their decision to stay on Thursday, March 3, 2021; after government had paid for their tickets.

Explaining the basis of their refusal to return home, Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong, disclosed that the students have been given various offers in Hungary for them to continue their education.

He said, there are schools in Hungary, who have expressed their willingness to offer accommodation and tuition to the Ghanaian students, hence their refusal to join the evacuation flight.