RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

54 more Ghanaian students arrive home - Foreign Affairs Ministry

Authors:

Evans Effah

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry have revealed that some 54 Ghanaian nationals caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine have arrived home from Romania, where they sheltered.

Russian invasion of Ukraine: 54 more Ghanaians arrive home
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 54 more Ghanaians arrive home

According to the Ministry, they arrived home on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Kotoka International Airport.

Recommended articles

The first batch of Ghanaian students returned home through efforts of the Foreign Affairs' Ministry on March 1.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has also revealed that fifteen Ghanaian students have refused to return to Ghana, although the government has provided air tickets for their trip.

The unfortunate thing is a large number of them who were originally scheduled to have travelled this evening and arrived tomorrow have decided that they are not coming. About fifteen of them have decided that they were not taking advantage, ”he disclosed.

He also added that the students communicated their decision to stay on Thursday, March 3, 2021; after government had paid for their tickets.

Explaining the basis of their refusal to return home, Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong, disclosed that the students have been given various offers in Hungary for them to continue their education.

He said, there are schools in Hungary, who have expressed their willingness to offer accommodation and tuition to the Ghanaian students, hence their refusal to join the evacuation flight.

The Minister added that, the parents of some of these students have approved their wards’ decisions not to return to Ghana.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

2021 BECE results released; Results of 46 candidates cancelled

2021 BECE results released by WAEC

We underestimated Ghanaians opposition to the e-levy - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu admits

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

‘Are we safe?’ – Ghanaians react to Putin’s Independence Day message to Ghana

Ghanaians react to Vladimir Putin’s Independence Day message to Ghana

‘That’s my dad in smock’ – Mahama shares photo of his father among Nkrumah’s Ministers

Mahama shares photo of his father among Nkrumah’s Ministers