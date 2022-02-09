RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

55-year-old man escapes death over witchcraft accusations

Kojo Emmanuel

A 55-year-old man, Issahaku Mahamadu, has escaped lynching after some angry youth in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region accused him of witchcraft.

The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, February 6, 2022, when the youth allegedly attacked the man at his home and was beaten from morning till evening.

The attackers left the man left unconscious.

Some good Samaritans, however, rushed the man to the Damango hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

There is a widespread belief in witchcraft in the Northern part of Ghana.

The belief in the phenomenon has devastating consequences where elderly women believed to be witches are often persecuted, ousted from their homes, and even murdered.

Last year, the police arrested five persons in connection with the killing of Akua Denteh, a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region.

The 90-year-old woman was killed at Kafaba in the East Gonja and the deceased was openly beaten to death by the soothsayer and a mob in the community.

Reports stated that the said soothsayer was brought into the community to allegedly cast out witchcraft.

The soothsayer allegedly mentioned the deceased as a witch.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

