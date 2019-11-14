The Minister disclosed this when he presented the 2020 budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

He touched on a number of key issues, including the government’s policies for the next 12 months.

Mr. Ofori-Atta said the implementation of the One District, One Factory policy is so far going according to plan.

READ ALSO: NPP Gov’t has put billions of cedis in Ghanaians’ pockets – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

He explained that each of the 260 districts of the country are benefitting from the policy, adding that 58 factories are currently in operation.

“To date, 181 projects are at various levels of implementation spread over 110 districts across the 16 regions,” he stated.

“Fifty-eight (58) out of the number are in operation, 26 projects are under construction, while 97 projects are ready to commence implementation by the end of 2019.”

The Finance Minister further stated that social interventions introduced by the Akufo-Addo government have put almost billions of cedis in the pockets of Ghanaians.

According to him, the government has embarked on several major initiatives which have benefitted of all citizens.

He said the Free SHS policy has saved parents billions of cedis, while farmers have also saved a lot of money as a result of the Plating for Food and Jobs programme.