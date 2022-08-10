6 abandoned state-owned facilities that will leave you stunned

Some citizens complained that even the completed housing projects by the government are not affordable, some cost to the tune of $50,000 which the ordinary Ghanaian worker cannot afford.

Eventually, it is the rich and political elite who will grab these apartments, and rent them out to the poor at exorbitant prices, further increasing the poverty gap.

On the contrary, the poor maintenance culture attitude which is evident in most of our institutions has affected this great edifice of international recognition.

Here are 5 abandoned projects in the country that will leave you shocked.

Essipong Stadium left to rot

The Essipong Sports Stadium in the Western Region has been left to rot after the government assured that it will spend over US$3 million to complete the first phase of the renovation of the project.

In 2020, the Ministry of Youth and Sports disclosed that a contract has been awarded for the renovation of the Essipong Stadium.

The Essipong Stadium has been in a deplorable state since it hasn’t had renovations since its completion for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Due to the non-maintenance culture endemic in Ghana, the facility was left to virtually a total 'decay'.

Roofing systems have been torn, exposing the steel frames to corrosion. Washrooms, office spaces, and hostels have all suffered some magnitude of deterioration.

Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum in a poor state

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra is dedicated to Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The mausoleum was dedicated in 1992 and is situated on the site of the former British colonial polo grounds in Accra.

All is not well at the mausoleum, which contains some of the personal belongings of Nkrumah.

Some statues of Kwame Nkrumah at the mausoleum have been disfigured without any clear signals to resculpt them is very unfortunate.

All these items of historical importance, stand the danger of deteriorating from the elements of the weather because the roof of the museum leaks badly and the floor has developed cracks all over.

In May this year, the mausoleum was temporarily closed for repair works.

The closure took effect from Friday, May 27, 2022, until "further notice", according to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

In a release, the Ministry said, this is to help "upgrade the Memorial Park to a standard that befits the stature of the former President."

GH¢1.9m bus terminal in Tamale left to rot

Drivers at Tamale in the Northern Region continue to jostle on the roadside for passengers at the expense of the safety of the pedestrian.

A bus terminal constructed in Tamale has been left to rot after five years of completion.

The bus terminal which was constructed at a cost of GH¢1.9 million has not been used ever since its completion.

The terminal funded by the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) in 2015 with funding from the World Bank under the Urban Development Grant is yet to be opened for business.

The project located at Datoyili in Tamale was constructed to ease overcrowding at the Tamale bus station.

The facility was furnished with auxiliary facilities such as parking lodges, drivers resting rooms, washrooms, passenger stands, and a security lodge.

Weeds have taken over the entire lorry terminal, with livestock and suspected miscreants competing over space for abode.

Various installations — including electrical cables, air conditioners, louvres, and bulbs — also appeared to have been stolen.

Osu Castle left to deteriorate

The Osu castle, once an impregnable and invincible seat of government is a pale shadow of itself.

The castle famed for both the good, bad and ugly tales, earned both notoriety and awe during the heady days of former President Rawlings.

Almost every president starting from the First Republic of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to Atta Mills until his demise in 2012, operated from the former slave castle.

But barely ten years after the demise of Atta Mills who last occupied the castle, the edifice, now a presidential museum, is fast deteriorating.

Filth has taken part of the building, while presidential limousines, which once carried the number one gentlemen of the country, have been left at the vagaries of the weather.

Limousines of General Acheampong, former president Jerry John Rawlings, and John Agyekum Kufuor are just at mercy of nature.

The ravages of the sea are telling on rusty metals and cracked structural work.

The cycle of deterioration is disturbing, given that the edifice with its contents, if well preserved by the authorities could earn the country millions of dollars in revenue annually.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The almost 1000 bed maternity and child health block started in 1974 was to help deal with the serious congestion on the existing facility.

The project was initiated and started by the Kutu Acheampong National Redemption Council (NRC) government and abandoned by successive governments.

In 2020, work on the Maternity and Children's Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), which has been abandoned for 46-years started.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for work to commence on the project.

The government procured €138 million in funding to complete the project.

Cape Coast castle abandoned

The Cape Coast castle located in the Central Region that once served as a tourist site has been left to rot away.

The Cape Coast Castle built by European traders for trade in timber and gold but later used in the trans-Atlantic slave trade has been wasted away instead of reaping cash for the indigenes.

The castle was used to hold slaves before they were loaded onto ships and sold in the Americas, especially the Caribbean. This "gate of no return" was the last stop before crossing the Atlantic ocean.

An investment that can yield the country millions and increase our revenue has been left to deteriorate without proper care.