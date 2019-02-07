He, however, disclosed that the suspects have been granted bail and cautioned.

ACP Eklu also said Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong; former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi; and Ahmed’s boss, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, have all been cautioned and given forms to submit their statement to the police.

Ahmed Suale was a key investigator in the expose titled "Number 12" that toppled the administration of former Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi last year.

The undercover reporter, who is a key member of the Tiger PI crew, was shot dead last Wednesday at Madina in Accra.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

Some eyewitnesses, according to ACP Eklu, have also been interviewed by the police.

The police spokesman noted that the law enforcement body is working hard to clamp down on Ahmed’s murderers.