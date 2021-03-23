The country has recorded a total of 85,965 recoveries and discharges.

There are only 3,091 active cases in the country and the death rate stands at 731.

Here's the regional breakdown of COVID-19 in the country.

COVID-19

Greater Accra Region - 49,671

Ashanti Region - 15,222

Western Region - 5,654

Eastern Region - 4,102

Central Region - 3,201

Volta Region - 2,330

Northern Region - 1,598

Bono East Region - 1,391

Bono Region - 1,297

Upper East Region - 1,294

Western North Region - 846

Ahafo Region - 694

Upper West Region - 475

Oti Region - 390

North East Region - 210

Savannah Region - 114