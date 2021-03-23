The country has recorded a total of 85,965 recoveries and discharges.
There are only 3,091 active cases in the country and the death rate stands at 731.
Here's the regional breakdown of COVID-19 in the country.
Greater Accra Region - 49,671
Ashanti Region - 15,222
Western Region - 5,654
Eastern Region - 4,102
Central Region - 3,201
Volta Region - 2,330
Northern Region - 1,598
Bono East Region - 1,391
Bono Region - 1,297
Upper East Region - 1,294
Western North Region - 846
Ahafo Region - 694
Upper West Region - 475
Oti Region - 390
North East Region - 210
Savannah Region - 114